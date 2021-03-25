Kenya/Togo: Harambee Stars to Fly to Togo in Chartered Flight

Nairobi — National football team Harambee Stars will fly to Lome, Togo, for their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Togo on a chartered flight, Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has said.

Mwendwa said the Federation is working with the ministry to secure a chartered flight, just as they did when the team flew out to Comoros last year.

"We are working with the Ministry and we thank them for that support. Travelling to these West African countries can be hectic sometimes with long layovers and you can imagine players flying for long hours, how hectic it can been,"

"We will secure that in the coming days and the team will travel to Lome on Saturday with a chartered flight," added the Federation boss.

Stars will play Egypt on Thursday before flying out to Togo for the final match and they will have to win both matches to have a realistic shot at qualifying for the final tournament in Cameroon next year.

Meanwhile, the team has been handed a Sh2.5mn boost by betting firm Odibets as motivation for the game against Egypt on Thursday. The team was also hosted to a luncheon on Tuesday.

"We really thank Odibets for standing by us and coming here to support the team. The money they have put in for this game and the two friendly matches we played is really huge and we are thankful. For the first time ever in the history of the team, we have a motivation partner and now the job is for the players to go out and do the work," Mwendwa said.

Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said; "We are delighted to partner with FKF to motivate Harambee Stars and hopefully we can have more partnerships."