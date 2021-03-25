Malawi: Govt Makes U-Turn On Teachers Covid-19 Risk Allowance Pledge

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 has made a U-turn on its pledge to pay teachers three months risk allowances, triggering another wave of strike threats.

The agreement to pay the teachers risk allowance was as agreed between Teachers Union of Malawi and Parliamentary Committee on Education earlier this month.

In the agreement, the teachers had agreed to go back to work on the understanding that Education committee would take the agreement to the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 for implementation.

In a letter addressed to TUM president, Parliament's Education Committtee chairperson Brenex Kaise simply quoted the response from Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

Following the response, (TUM) has resolved to resume the nationwide strike following government's failure to provide them with allowances for personal protective equipment as per agreement.

TUM has given the government a seven day notice to respond before they begin the strike.

