Liberia: Ganta to Saclepea Road Project Under Construction Cico Assures

China Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) says construction work continues on the 39 kilometer stretch of road linking Ganta to Saclepea in Nimba County.

In a press release issued in Monrovia on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 the company said intermittent rain over the last few weeks have not prevented road engineers and safety agents from carrying out full construction work on the highway in line with approved design and specifications.

The release said since December this year the company embarked on the mobilization of manpower and heavy duty earth moving equipment to ensure that everything goes on according to plan.

CICO through its General Manager Yang Zetao pledged the company overriding commitment in making sure that the 39 kilometer Ganta to Saclepea road project is completed on schedule as has been with all of its project in the past.

"Each day our engineers compared notes on key project related issues with the objective of ensuring that quality remains our priority while the goal of meeting the project completion date is being vigorously pursued," Mr. Yang indicated.

According to the release, CICO continues to make meaningful impact on the lives of the Liberian people through the construction of roads and bridges since the company begun its operation in Liberia in 2008.

Mentioning also that the road project will provide short term work opportunity for local residents, including skilled and unskilled workers as a means of generating income for their families.

The company also listed the construction of the Monrovia City Streets, the Vai Town Bridge, Caldwell Road as well as the Red Light to Gbarnga road projects, which created employment opportunities for scores of Liberians over the last few years.

The document was signed by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah; Acting Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker Collins and a representative of CICO at the highway groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Ganta, while a Chinese Embassy delegation led by Ambassador Ren Yisheng participated in the signing ceremony.