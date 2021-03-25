Liberia: First Lady Raps On Sexual, Reproductive Health

First Lady Clar Marie Weah on Wednesda March 24 held an interactive forum to educate adolescent girls on sexual and reproductive health issues in Tubmanburg, Bomi County as part of activities marking the President George Weah's second leg of county tour.

Mrs. Weah stressed that it was important for them know their body well by understanding the various changes, including their menstrual cycle, that will occur as they grow, and how to respond appropriately.

She disclosed that the lack of such awareness makes adolescent girls and young ladies afraid and confused about what to do as soon as they begin to see their period.

Mrs. Weah recalled experiencing similar situation as a teen because she never had anyone to adequately educate her, and as such she feels obliged to provide them with the requisite information.

Menstruation and the lack of knowledge and hygienic resources to manage it pose some serious negative consequences on girls' education and

Studies show that menstruation is a major cause for girls' early dropout from school, as many of them, being ashamed and sometimes not being unable to access sanitary resources, stay home.

According to UNESCO worldwide, 131 million girls are out of school -- and 100 million of those are girls of high school age, making girls less likely than boys to graduate from secondary school.

While providing essential health tips and demonstrating how to use sanitary pads, Mrs. Weah told a huge gathering of girls that no one is well placed to educate them other than the First Lady and Mother of the Nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Mrs. Weah, accompanied by the PresidentGeorge Manneh Weah, distributed a huge consignment of health packs, each of which contains, sanitary pads, toothpaste, deodorant, hand sanitizer and bath soap.

The Liberian First Lady urged the girls to use the materials to maintain a good personal hygiene. She also assured them of her commitment to continue to work with them, providing the needed support in various ways possible.

The engagement which took place at the multipurpose building in Nyela, on the outskirts of Tubmanburg, is part of the First Lady's flagship program, She's You Movement, which seeks to improve the lives of women and girls through empowerment and advocacy for a better and prosperous Liberia.

The forum brought together hundreds of girls from all walks of life, including students, between ages 9 and 19 years.