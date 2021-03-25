Zimbabwe: Pro-Democracy Campaigners Arrested for Spray Painting Graffiti On Walls Over Poor Service Delivery and Clampdown On Activists

25 March 2021
Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Wednesday 24 March 2021 arrested two pro-democracy campaigners and charged them with causing malicious damage to property and criminal nuisance after they allegedly spray-painted walls on some buildings in Masvingo with messages protesting against poor service delivery and the continued detention of some activists.

ZRP members arrested Prosper Tiringindi and Leeroy Tailor, who are represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and charged them with causing malicious damage to property and criminal nuisance as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and as defined in section 46 as read with paragraph 2 (v) of the Third Schedule of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act respectively.

According to ZRP members, Tiringindi and Tailor on 18 March 2021 spray painted several walls and perimeter walls in Masvingo's central business district and some residential areas with messages which reads; "Free Mako, Taku, Johana and Cecelia."

The other messages read; "Rates Must Fall" and "We Want Water."

ZRP members also obtained search warrants authorising them to conduct searches to seize spray guns, paint, fliers or any other articles for criminal use at the residences of Tiringindi and Tailor.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.