Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Targeted for Mass Covid-19 Vaccination to Revive Tourism - Mnangagwa

Victoria Falls — The government selected all eligible residents of this prime resort city to be vaccinated to ensure the international tourism destination was safe for visitors, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He said this after receiving his first Covid-19 dose at Victoria Falls Hospital Wednesday and launching the country's phase two of the vaccination programme.

Mnangagwa implored the generality of skeptical Zimbabweans to embrace the vaccination exercise.

He added the government rolled out the first massive vaccination of ordinary citizens in Victoria Falls to encourage the quick revival of the tourism sector that generates foreign currency for the country.

Leaders from at least 16 political parties were present at the launch which was attended by various stakeholders including tourism players and residents.

President Mnangagwa said it was encouraging the rate of infection has declined and the recovery rate is now at 90%, but urged citizens to remain vigilant.

"The launch of this phase two vaccination programme here in Victoria Falls, the hub of tourism attest to my government's desire to guarantee the economic journey we begun under the second republic continues with even better momentum," he said.

"The first phase of the national vaccination programme was a success due to the broad acceptance of the vaccine by the targeted groups. To this end over 68% of the targeted group has been vaccinated.

"Today's event is yet another testimony of the resilience and determination by my administration to ensure that Zimbabwe continues towards the achievement of an upper middle income economy by 2030. Here in Victoria Falls we envisage vaccination of all eligible residents so that the city is safe to receive visiting tourists and pave way for growth of unlimited tourism activities in the country."

Mnangagwa paid tribute to China, Russia and India for vaccines donations while the government bought 1,2 million doses from China.

The second phase targets teachers, security services, judicial services and chronically ill people. The third phase will focus on the rest of the population.

Victoria Falls is the first city to get massive vaccination of ordinary citizens.