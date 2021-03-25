Zimbabwe: Cop, Wife Remanded in Custody for Running a Gun Smuggling Syndicate

25 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A CHINHOYI-based police officer Clive Kadambure, arrested for his alleged involvement in attempting to smuggle six semi-automatic rifles out of the country, has appeared in court and was thrown into remand prison.

Kadambure aged 42, was arrested alongside his wife Shyness Kadambure (36) after she allegedly concealed a CZ pistol in the family garden.

The two are facing charges of contravening the Firearms Act pertaining to "purchases, acquires or has in possession any ammunition without holding a firearm certificate."

The pair, which was remanded in custody to 6 April, are, however, lodging an appeal for bail contesting unlawful arrest.

Their lawyer, Fortune Murisi of Murisi Attorneys told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, he would soon file the application.

"My clients will approach the court with a bail application pending appeal. I am finalising the paperwork and will soon file the appeal," said Murisi.

Bail was opposed to allow further investigations which accused persons were likely to jeopardise if freed.

The state case is that on 16 March 2021, detectives from CID Masvingo got a tip-off that Clive was wanted by CID Mwenezi in connection with a case of guns smuggling through the Sango Border Post.

This was after some suspects had been arrested trying to sneak out firearms and had implicated Clive Kadambure as an accomplice.

On the same date, detectives from CID Chinhoyi arrested Clive before escorting him to his house in Hunyani Infill, Chinhoyi to repossess a CZ service pistol in his possession.

It is further alleged the pistol could not be located prompting him to phone his wife inquiring on the whereabouts of the CZ service pistol.

Shyness then gave directions to the spot she had hidden the pistol.

Further searches by the detectives in the vegetable garden led to the discovery of 58x.375 Honardy Ruger ammunition buried underground leading to the arrest of Shyness, a teacher at Alaska Primary School.

The other suspects, Sango Border Post principal immigration officer Wilbert Muneri (36) and Kennedy Ainos Mutanhaurwa (31) have since appeared before a Chiredzi magistrate facing charges of smuggling six guns.

They were netted at a boom gate in the Gonarezhou National Park.

During interrogation Muneri confessed they were taking the guns to Mozambique before implicating Clive.

Muneri and Mutanhaurwa were remanded in custody to 31 March.

