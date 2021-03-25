Tanzania: Chawata Salute JPM On Disabled Children School Enrollment

THE increase in school enrollment for children with disabilities is considered among the greatest legacies left behind by late President John Magufuli, said the Tanzania Association of the Physically Handicap (CHAWATA) in Mbeya Region.

Members of Chawata observed that the death of Dr Magufuli was received with great dismay, noting that the leader will not be forgotten easily by the group due to his contribution in promoting the education of children with disabilities.

A member of Chawata, Bahati Bukubilo who is also the Chairperson of women and children with disabilities in the region, said in the past, parents and guardians used to hide their children at home due to stigma and lack of awareness on their right to education.

"He touched our lives in so many ways, he cherished us for many things. I have witnessed the changes recorded in education and children who were being hidden.

"These children were denied the right to education and playing with their fellow children. Today the children are going to school and the number is big, especially in the early grades," said Bukubilo.

She said President Magufuli's leadership had set a good environment for leaders of their groups to follow up on violence committed against the children at home.

On this backdrop, they usually visit the homes upon receiving reports of violence against the children, parents usually face a hard time knowing that the law is going to take its course.

Chawata's Chairman in Mbeya, Jimmy Ambilikile said that time has come for stakeholders to stand for the rights of children with disabilities, including taking them to school as part of implementing the initiative taken by the late President Magufuli to promote education.

Mr Ambilikile urged the society to refrain from going back to their old ways of depriving the group from accessing education, because by so doing it will hamper the efforts of advocating for the rights of people with disability.