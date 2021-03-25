Tanzania Hotels Investment, Quartet Lose Land Dispute Appeal

TANZANIA Hotels Investment (THI) and four other respondents have lost their appeal against findings of the High Court's Labour Division, which ordered payments of terminal benefits to 418 former employees for unfair termination of their employment during privatization process.

Justices Shaban Lila, Gerald Ndika and Jacobs Mwambegele ruled in favour of Daudi Mapuga and 417 others, the applicants, after allowing their application for striking out the notice of appeal lodged by the respondents in attempt to oppose the High Court's decision.

Other respondents apart from the THI are Consolidated Holding Corporation-Succeeded by Treasury Registrar, Serengeti Safari Lodges, Mafia Island Lodge and Mount Meru Hotel.

They ruled that the respondents failed to take essential steps towards instituting their intended appeal.

"For their default, we grant the application with costs and, in consequence, order that their notice of appeal lodged on November 10, 2015 be and is hereby struck out," the justices declared.

During hearing of the appeal, the counsel for the respondents had submitted, among others, no stapes were taken since the filing of the notice in question because the High Court Registrar had not supplied to them the copies of proceedings and the ruling they requested for appeal process.

In the ruling, however, the justices of the appeals court noted that both in the affidavit in reply and oral argument before the Court, the respondents stated fearlessly and unblushingly that they had no obligation to follow up on their outstanding request for a record of proceedings.

According to them, as a matter of fact, the respondents counsel had no difficulty in confirming to the Court at the time of the hearing, which was roughly sixty-one months (more than five years) after the request was made, that no follow up had been made on their request to the Registrar.

"Should we allow them to keep waiting infinitely without any action on their part? We think the law should not be interpreted and applied in a manner that protects parties whose diligence is seriously in question," the justices said.

They pointed out that the respondents enduring inaction only implies an inexcusable lack of diligence in pursuing the intended appeal warranting the Court to strike out the notice of appeal under Rule 89 (2) of the Rules of the Court of Appeal Rules.

The justices were of the firm view that the law requires the intending appellant to collect copy of proceedings upon being informed by the Registrar and that if he is not so informed, then he must take such steps within 14 days following the expiry of the ninety days after the request was made.

"While we acknowledge that the Registrar is plainly blameworthy for his inaction in supplying the requested documents, we think the respondents' diligence is seriously in question. We are unprepared to let the respondents claim that they were home and dry," they said.

The justices concluded that it would be most illogical and injudicious, we think, to accept the respondents' wait infinitely for a copy of the proceedings while they take no action on their part to follow up on their request to the Registrar.

The applicants were employees of the THI, which owned and operated government-owned hotels countrywide, which included the Serengeti Safari Lodges, Mafia Island Lodge and Mount Meru Hotel.

In the course of privatization of the hotels in 2003 and 2004 conducted on behalf of the government by the Parastatal Sector Reform Commission (PSRC), the applicants had their employment terminated.

Aggrieved that the termination did not comply with the first respondent's Service Regulations and Schemes of Service, the applicants lodged a complaint with the now defunct Industrial Court of Tanzania.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Land and Rural Issues Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Consolidated Holding Corporation (CHC), being the successor to the PSRC, was included in the proceedings. As it turned out, the complaint was not finalized by the time the new labour dispute resolution regime became effective.

Hence, the matter was inherited by the High Court, Labour Division at Arusha. In its decision, the High Court partly sustained the claims.

The court ordered the CHC, which had taken over the liabilities of the THI as the applicants' employer, to compensate each complainant 12 months wages at the rate of wages which the employees were earning before the termination of their employment.

Having been aggrieved by the decision of the High Court, on December 10, 2015, the respondents lodged their notice of appeal and applied for a copy of the proceedings. Since then, no appeal was filed to oppose the ruling in question of the High Court.