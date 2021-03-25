Tanzania: Projects Put Fallen President in Hearts of Tanga Residents

WHILE the Nation is mourning the death of fifth phase President, late Dr John Pombe Magufuli who passed away last Wednesday at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanga leaders and residents have mentioned him as the pillar of economy and development of the region.

They said within five years and five months of his regime, Tanga did a lot by initiating and reviving mega economic and development projects.

They mentioned the projects as the mega East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) from Hoima in Uganda at Tanga port Chongoleani suburb and the construction of 50 kilometre Pangani-Tanga road at a cost of 66.8bn/-.

The road is a section of East Africa and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) which starts from Lamu via Mombasa in Kenya through South Africa along Indian Ocean offshore.

Other projects include revival of sisal crop cultivation, increasing depths of two berths at Tanga port and renovation of its infrastructures; development of Raskazone modern jetty oil and fixing flow metres - aimed at making Tanga port the second oil entry point after Dar es Salaam, and revival of dormant industries and construction of new ones.

The then Vice -President Samia Suluhu Hassan last week while in Tanga for five a day tour outlined reasons of making Tanga an industrial economic region, saying it includes conducive and favorable conditions- including good infrastructures, large areas for investment, availability of energy (electricity and water), food production, Tanga port and many more.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigella revealed eight new industries to be built in Tanga in the near future and reviving dead ones.

During his campaign rally in October last year, the late President John Magufuli promised to restore the "lost glory" of the port city of Tanga, which was once Tanzania's industrial shining star.

Dr Magufuli who held a campaign rally in Korogwe town, said much was planned for the north eastern region in the next five years if he won the presidential election.

"Tanga has a long history, which we need to restore in the coming five years. The first school was built by Germans here and the region had many factories, which died," said Dr Magufuli during a rally at the Korogwe Teachers' College grounds.

He said the revival of train services between Dar es Salaam and Arusha through parts of Tanga will help boost trade in the region.

"We want you to do more business with other regions through alternative means of transport" the late Dr Magufuli noted.

He also said he targeted to ensure 95 per cent water access in the coming five years as part of the strategies to put Tanga Region on its historical position in the development of Tanzania.

He also promised expansion of the Tanga Airport so that it could accommodate bigger planes.

He further assured the residents of Tanga that the oil pipeline project from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in the region will create jobs and trade opportunities for residents of the region.

Pangani Constituency legislator, Jumaa Aweso said the construction of Pangani-Tanga section will not only boost economic trade between Pangani, Zanzibar archipelago and eastern northern regions, but will also create history in the memories of Pangani people.

"The people of Pangani are mourning the passing of Magufuli because since the establishment of the district in 1950 there was no tarmac road in the district, and that was their cry for a long time, but the late Magufuli wiped their tears".

Mr Aweso, who also serves as the Minister for Water noted that within five years the government disbursed at least 14.5bn/- for implementing 25 water projects in eight towns within Tanga Region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muheza District Commissioner, Mwanaasha Tumbo said Magufuli did two unforgettable things in Muheza, establishment of a district hospital and implementation of a 6.3bn/- water project of drawing water from Mowe and Pongwe to Muheza.

She noted that the water project benefits 15,500 people within six wards of Muheza township and villages where the pipeline passes.

TPA Managing Director Engineer Deusdedit Kakonko said on the expansion of Tanga Port, funds for construction and renovation has already been disbursed by the government, and currently they are involved in construction and trenching of depths and two warehouses.

He said trenching increased depth of berth number One from between 3.5 and 4 metres to 13 metres, and until August this year two ships with 150 meters can overlap in the dock area.