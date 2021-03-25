Tanzania: UN Flag to Fly At Half-Mast

THE UN flag will fly at half-mast at its headquarters on Friday as a mark of respect for the passing of Dr John Magufuli.

Dr Magufuli, who died in Dar es Salaam on March 17, will be buried tomorrow at the family graveyard in Chato District, Geita Region.

Following UN flag code and regulations, the procedures for the use of the UN flag, Article Seven describes the waving of the flag at half-mast during the first and second mourning ceremonies.

With the permission of the UN Secretary-General, the flag in all its offices, including headquarters, will fly at half-mast for a day after receiving the news of the death of President Magufuli.

"Upon the death of a Head of State or Head of Government of a Member State, the United Nations Flag will be flown at half-mast at United Nations Headquarters, at the United Nations Office at Geneva and at United Nations offices located in that Member State," the regulations read in part.

It further read that on such occasions, at Headquarters and Geneva, the United Nations flag will be flown at half-mast for one day immediately upon learning of the death. If, however, flags, have already been flying on that day they will not normally be lowered, but will instead be flown at half-mast on the day following death.

The United Nations flag may also be flown at half-mast on special instructions of the Secretary-General on the death of a world leader who has had a significant connection with the United Nations.

The UN Protocol Office said yesterday that all UN offices are encouraged to lower flags at half-mast as a sign of respect for Dr Magufuli.

Condoling Magufuli's demise, some African countries have also announced that their flags will be flown at half-mast from March 18 until the burial of the late president.

Kenya President, who also doubles as the Chairman of the East African Community (EAC), Uhuru Kenyatta declared seven days of mourning and flags in Kenya and all Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad will be flown at half-mast in honour of the late President Magufuli.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also announced 14 days of mourning in the country as well as flowing flags at half-mast as a result of the tragedy. Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) also announced days of mourning over the death of Dr Magufuli.

While Mozambique has declared five days of mourning and the flag lowered at half-mast, the DRC has declared three days of mourning.

According to a statement issued by the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi announced the five days of mourning which officially began on March 20 at 6:00 pm.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres sent his condolences to the late President's family and the government and people of Tanzania.

African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat eulogized the late Tanzanian president as a 'committed Pan Africanist leader'.

In a Facebook message, Mahamat said the African Union family condoles "the untimely passing of President John Pombe Magafuli", adding: "Africa has lost a champion of regional cooperation in the East African region and a committed Pan Africanist leader."