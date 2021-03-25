Liberia: Sellers, Buyers Decry Continuous Hike in Prices of Basic Goods and Services

25 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Paynesville — Marketers and buyers alike are decrying the continuous hike in the prices of basic commodities and are saddened that the government, especially the Ministry of Commerce is not doing much to regulate prices or stabilize the economy.

Over the past months, the country has experienced consistent increment in the prices of basic goods and services, including gasoline.

A buyer in Redlight market said he has observed hike in the prices of sugar, flour, rice, vegetable oil, onion, among others.

The price of gasoline also moved from L$500 suddenly to L$620, thereby, affecting the cost of transportation.

Mariam Selekpeh, a petit businesswoman in the Redlight Market, disclosed that a tin of vegetable oil is currently sold for L$ 5,000 - something that used to be L$3,500, according to her.

She complained that the price of onion has risen from US$10.00 to US$12.50; while a bag of sugar jumped to US$55.00 from its previous price of US$45.00.

Milton Dorplaneh who had also gone to the Redlight Market to purchase some food stuff, also blamed some business individuals for creating artificial hike in prices in order to gain more profits.

According to Dorplaneh, foreign merchants are allegedly engaging in bad business practice without fear that government could act against them.

In separate statements, Dorris Adolphus, Garpu Stephens and Toties Larma want the Ministry of Commerce to direct its focus to the real issues affecting the prices of goods and services.

According to them, they have heard the government making public demands for prices of commodities to be reduced, but the situation worsens without anyone ensuring that the mandate is adhered to.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry had pronounced the reduction of prices on the liberian market and transportation fare, but to no avail.

Some businesses appear to be ignoring the ministry's mandate.

