Liberia: Rep. Nyumalin Wants Plenary Investigate How Speaker Bhofal Chambers Obtained His Name

25 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Representative Franklin Nyumalin (Lofa, District 1, CPP) has written the Plenary of the House of Representatives to launch an inquiry into the speculations that Speaker Bhofal Chambers had used a different name during his high school days and at the William V.S. Tubman Technical College, now the Tubman University.

In a communication dated March 24, 2021, Rep. Nymalin wrote:

Dear Speaker Chambers:

I present my heartfelt warmest felicitation and write to bring to the attention of Plenary of the Honorable House of Representatives an issue of concern bordering on the integrity and prestige of this august body.

Mr. Speaker, Honorable distinguish colleagues, for too long we have listened to speculations that throughout his high school days and days at the William V.S. Tubman Technical College, now the Tubman University, the Honorable Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers, used a name other than Bhofal Chambers.

In this vein, Hon. Colleagues, I request through this honorable Plenary that our colleague, Dr. Chambers provide clarity on this matter so as to save this august body and himself/family the lingering embarrassment.

Meanwhile, kind regards and very best wishes.

Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Sr.

A former student activist, Martin Kollie, has often accused Speaker Chambers of faking his academic credentials but the Speaker has since not given any credence to this allegation.

Kollie on several occasions likened Speaker Chambers to former Speaker Nyudueh Morkonmana (1997-2003) who lied on his academic credentials.

He was impeached for lying under oath about his academic credentials from Columbia University. His credential from Columbia University was fake after an investigation was launched.

According to Kollie, Chambers has been lying about obtaining a combined M.Sc - Ph.D. in "Law Enforcement" from the Columbus University.

"This is a big LIE. In fact, Columbus University is an unaccredited distance education institution in the United States of America that has been based at different times in Louisiana and Mississippi," Kollie alleged.

Kollie added, "There is no formal graduation ceremony depicting that Chambers actually got an M.Sc. and a Ph.D. from Columbus University. The diploma in his hand does not even have any symbol or stamp on it."

