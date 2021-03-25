Liberia: Pres. Weah Lights Up Streets of Tubmanburg

Monrovia — Citizens of Tubmanburg Bomi County Tuesday night took to the streets in jubilation of solar-powered streets light turned on by President George Weah. For many of them, this is a lifetime opportunity and arguably the first time in Bomi County.

Each street lights are powered by a mini solar panel, and according to President George Weah, it is guaranteed for six years. He also told citizens that there are ten thousand solar lights that have been brought in country by a Liberian company for similar purpose in other counties including Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount his next two stop to climax his phase two county tour.

Bomi County was established 37 years ago. It owns one of Liberia's unharnessed tourism sites call the blue lake. Blue Lake like many tourist sites has attracted many Liberians and non-Liberians who visit Bomi County. Visitors to Bomi County feel unachieved if they don't visit the blue lake that on the out sketch of the county.

Charles cooper-Varney is the Mayor of Tubmanbueg and he told a team of reporters how excited citizens are. According to him, this is arguably the first in the history of the county and promised to do everything possible to protect the lights from thieves.

"It's the first time in our history and we are beginning to realize the impact of the pro-poor agenda. Every leader has his/her agenda. We will work with our community leaders to protect these lights. We will also work with the city court to prosecute thieves and their accomplice," Mayor Cooper told reporters in Bomi County.

The Mayor's comments was in follow-up to President George Weah threats to people who steals lights from the streets. According to him if anyone is caught steal the solar light they will go to jail for 10 years. He frowned on the attitude of Liberians who are bend on seeing their country under develop by destroying every little developmental initiative.

President Weah was quick to clarify that the ongoing lighting projects is funded by the Liberian government and is now adding value and beauty to the affected communities, cities and many others as well as providing safety/security which could lead to gradual economic growth.

The initiative is in fulfillment of President George Weah's promised that his government will electrify all county capitals. He resounded his government's drive "to do what others did not do" for the betterment of the larger society.