Liberia: Liberis - Yayeh Initiative Launches 2021 High Schools Spelling BEE Competition in Montserrado

Monrovia — Yeyeh Initiative, a not-for-profit NGO run by former Miss African Methodist Episcopal University, Amb. Yayesorie Jalloh has formally launched its 2021 spelling bee competition for high schools across Montserrado.

The group, which is a non-profit NGO aiming at elevating women and children, making sure they have equal rights to education, health care, social-economic status in society, is co-operating with the Ministry of Education and other partners to kickoff this academic challenge, which begins on Thursday, March 26 and expected to end on Friday, March 27.

Speaking at the launch of the competition at the start of the week, Amb. Jalloh noted that the spelling bee competition is designed to develop children's confidence, presentation and cognitive skills positively sharing their attitudes for life as enabling them to attain Education.

"Education is the great engine for personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine, the child of a farm worker can become the president of a great Nation. It is what we make out of what we have not what we are giving that separates one person from another," Amb. Jalloh quotes former South African President Nelson Mandela.

According to her, this year's target is to work with 100 high schools, to include two(2) representatives per school, making it 200 students in total to contest at the preliminary rounds.

"Out of the 200 students 150 will drop and 50 will contest at the Grand Final where our team will confirm the best three winners of the YayehInitiative In collaboration with the ministry of Education and Monrovia City Corporation Youth Affires Unit 2nd Edition 2021," Yeyeh further stated.

The competition will be accordingly held under the theme "Spell to secure a future life."