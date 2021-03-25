Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Elections Commission to Announce Gbarpolu County Senatorial Election Result

Monrovia — The Supreme Court has finally ruled in the controversial December 8, 2020 special senatorial election held in Gbarpolu County.

In the ruling, the Court ordered the National Elections Commission (NEC) to announce the final result of the special senatorial election held in the county.

"The Ministry of Justice not having found and come up with a decision regarding the complaint alleged by the 1st appellee from December 8, 2020, up to the time of this Opinion, it is only proper that the NEC proceeds to announce the result of the election in Gbarpolu County so that the County can be represented in the Legislature as the law requires."

The ruling adds: "Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, the ruling of the Board of Commissioners of the NEC is reversed. The Board is ordered to proceed forthwith to announce the results of the Special Senatorial Election held in Gbarpolu County, in keeping with Section 2.9(G) of the Elections Law. The Clerk of this Court is ordered to send a mandate to the National Elections Commission to resume jurisdiction and give effect to this judgment."

Reading the high court's opinion, Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie said the NEC would have acted without a legal backing, should it had conducted a re-run in the 13 voting precinct in Gbarma District as been prayed for by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC).

"The NEC would be acting out of any legal justification if it was to [have] carried out a re-run of the 13 voting precincts in the Gbarma District, Gbarpolu County. In concluding this opinion, this court must emphasize that it agrees with the Board of Commissioners of the NEC that elections violence including the alleged illegal seizure and destruction of election materials cannot be contuenced, and further injects that such violence in electoral process is of serious and grave nature."

The high court also ruled that elections violence does not only impede the NEC function but also leads to the erosion of the peaceful governance of the nation.

"The need to curb instances of electoral violence so as to ensure the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process led to the inclusion by the Legislature into the New Elections Law a number of sanctions against persons who engage in acts of electoral violence."

Justice Howard-Wolokollie adds: "Those given the authority of investigating elections offenses must give such action their due attention and must prosecute election offenders accordingly, as failure to curb such excesses predicts a grim future for a democratic society where the people must choose their public leaders."

The high court also cautioned government's institutions entrusted with the authority to investigate elections violence should be decisive to avoid future elections disaster.

"Those entrusted with the authority to investigate election violence must take cue from the mandate of the Constitution which sets timelines for the execution of electoral activities. We fear that if election violence is not handled decisively now, future elections in our country will be disaster-prone."

The high court's ruling may have placed Madam Gbotoe Kanneh, one of the contestants in the election, at the advantage of becoming the next senator of Gbarpolu County.