Liberia: Alexander B. Cummings Scheduled to Visit Lofa On March 25

25 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings and his wife Mrs. Teresa Cummings, at the head of a high-power delegation, will pay a two-day working visit to Lofa County from March 25 to 26 2021.

The immediate past Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) will also use his visit to stress the importance of peace, stability, collective governance, and integrous leadership to the economic progress and development of Liberia. Ahead of this visit, the ANC is inviting all its partisans, CPP officials and sympathizers, and citizens of Lofa to join the Political Leader as the people of Lofa welcomes him to their historic and illustrious County.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

