Liberia: FELMAUSA Head to Visit Mandingo Communities in Liberia Soon

Monrovia — An official of the Federation of Liberian Mandingo Associations in the United States of America (FELMAUSA) is in Liberia disseminate important information about the organization and complete groundwork for the organization's Councilwoman Hawa Kromah Konneh visit to the country before or after the 2021 holy month of Ramadan.

Kafumba Samukai Kromah who was recently named and appointed as FELMAUSA Awareness Ambassador to Liberia arrived in the country two weeks ago and immediately began meeting stakeholders and unveiled his organization plans to support struggling Mandingo people with school subsidies and small business loans.

Says Kromah: "I'm simply in the country to put members of the Mandingo community in particular and the Liberian populace in general on notice for the long-awaited visit of FELMAUSA Councilwoman Madam Konneh.

He emphasized the aim and objective of his organization as uplifting the Mandingo tribe in Liberia in every aspect, culturally, financially, educationally, and economically.

As part of his duty, Kromah made it emphatically clear that though the organization is named as it is, but that it has historically served and provided aid to Liberians from all walks of life a trend that will continue to be the hallmark of the organization.