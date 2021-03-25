Namibia: Ongwediva's Sewage Headache After Heavy Rains

Pixabay
...
25 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

RESIDENTS of New Reception at Ongwediva say they are fed up with sewage flowing up to their doorsteps.

Heavy rains at the town has caused sewage pits to overflow and pipes to burst.

Kafute Haimbodi, the owner of the Emirates complex at the town, which houses hair salons, a bar, a fast-food outlet and a mini market, says they have been living with the stench for over two weeks.

Attempts to get the Ongwediva Town Council's help have fallen on deaf ears, she says.

"When it began to rain last week, after some days sewage mixed with rainwater was flowing all over this location . . . it got serious when my tenants reported to me that whenever they flushed their toilets waste would just flood the toilet pots," Haimbodi says.

She says soon after tenants found feaces at their doorsteps.

"I called the town council's emergency line . . . but they said their pumps were out of order and they could not do anything. It has been almost two weeks now and the situation is worse. They have not even been here to assess the situation," Haimbodi says.

Matthew Elipfas is a restaurant owner at the Emirates Complex. He says customers can no longer enjoy their meals due to the smell.

"I only come to work because this is my livelihood, but customers have complained and don't want to be here," he says.

Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma confirms that the council has been notified of the situation and says they are working on solving the problem.

"We did some assessments and we will work on it tomorrow. Our pumps are not down, it is the people who have opened up their drains and allowed rainwater to flow in which congested the pipes. But we are busy working on it," Muma says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.