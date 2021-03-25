Namibia: Ongwediva's Sewage Headache After Heavy Rains

RESIDENTS of New Reception at Ongwediva say they are fed up with sewage flowing up to their doorsteps.

Heavy rains at the town has caused sewage pits to overflow and pipes to burst.

Kafute Haimbodi, the owner of the Emirates complex at the town, which houses hair salons, a bar, a fast-food outlet and a mini market, says they have been living with the stench for over two weeks.

Attempts to get the Ongwediva Town Council's help have fallen on deaf ears, she says.

"When it began to rain last week, after some days sewage mixed with rainwater was flowing all over this location . . . it got serious when my tenants reported to me that whenever they flushed their toilets waste would just flood the toilet pots," Haimbodi says.

She says soon after tenants found feaces at their doorsteps.

"I called the town council's emergency line . . . but they said their pumps were out of order and they could not do anything. It has been almost two weeks now and the situation is worse. They have not even been here to assess the situation," Haimbodi says.

Matthew Elipfas is a restaurant owner at the Emirates Complex. He says customers can no longer enjoy their meals due to the smell.

"I only come to work because this is my livelihood, but customers have complained and don't want to be here," he says.

Ongwediva Town Council spokesperson Jackson Muma confirms that the council has been notified of the situation and says they are working on solving the problem.

"We did some assessments and we will work on it tomorrow. Our pumps are not down, it is the people who have opened up their drains and allowed rainwater to flow in which congested the pipes. But we are busy working on it," Muma says.