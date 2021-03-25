Nigeria: NIJ Appoints Kalesanwo As First Female Registrar

25 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, has appointed Mrs Patricia Kalesanwo as its first female Registrar since its establishment in 1971.

The NIJ is Nigeria's Premier Monotechnic.

A statement on Thursday by the institute's Provost, Gbenga Adefaye, said that the Segun Osoba-led Governing Council of the NIJ, confirmed the appointment of Kalesanwo as registrar at its Council Meeting of March 17, 2021, in Lagos.

Kalesanwo, who holds a Masters Degree in Adult Education (Communication Arts) from the University of Ibadan (UI), was the Students Affairs Officer of the Institute for over a decade.

She worked at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) before joining the NIJ.

Kalesanwo has attended many courses on Journalism within and outside the country.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.