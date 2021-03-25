Tanzania: Magufuli's Lasting Mark in Lake Zone

25 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda, Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — It was an anxious wait for one of their own who rose to become President of Tanzania - and who is credited with achieving a lot during his five-year and 114 days administration.

Dr Magufuli, who died in Dar es Salaam on March 17, 2021, will be laid to rest in his Chato hometown tomorrow.

The actual burial comes after several days of mourning during which, the body was mourned in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar and Mwanza before finally being brought to Chato.

In Mwanza, residents started flocking to the CCM Kirumba Stadium from as early as 4am, to bid farewell to the body of Dr Magufuli.

The stadium was filled to capacity, and the government had to request some mourners to follow the scene from outside.

"The coffin containing the body of the late John Magufuli will go around the stadium and later in various popular streets before proceeding to Geita via Kigongo-Busisi ferry," the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, told mourners.

