Tanzania: Security Beefed Up in Chato As Mourners Pay Last Respects to Former President Magufuli

Chato — Security has been beefed inside and outside the Magufuli Stadium located in Chato District, Geita Region as mourners are set to pay their last respects to Tanzania's fifth President John Magufuli today.

Dr Magufuli who died on March 17, 2021 at the Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam over heart complications is expected to be buried here tomorrow.

Today's exercise concludes a week-long exercise of bidding farewell to the fallen leader which commenced at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, extended to Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Aman Karume Stadium in Zanzibar and yesterday at the CCM Kirumba in Mwanza.

Procedure has been put in place to allow mourners to enter the stadium through the south-western gate, while the main gate located at the northern side of the stadium is used by government authorities, departments and institutions.

However, defence and security organs including auxiliary guards, police, Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF's) soldiers have beefed security inside and outside the stadium.

Uniformed and plain clothed security officers some of them armed have surrounded the stadium, some of them remained seated vehicles and others were arriving using military buses.

Today's schedule released yesterday show that Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will address mourners before commencement of the exercise to bid farewell to the fallen leader which is expected to be concluded at 6pm when his body will be returned to his home ahead of his burial tomorrow.