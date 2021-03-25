Tanzania: President Magufuli Final Respects in Chato

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania is in mourning but for Chato it is more than that, for this is the last time they will ever get to see their beloved son, former President John Magufuli.

Burial is set for Friday, March 26.

Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.