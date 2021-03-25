Tanzania: Magufuli's Big Projects in Northern Zone

Arusha — In an event of death, one would recall the last time he or she rubbed shoulders or merely had a glance of the departed one.

With the nation mourning President John Pombe Magufuli,residents of Arusha can rightly recall the final day they had a glimpse of their fallen leader.

That was on October 24th, only four days to the October 28th General Election. They turned out in multitudes at an event he officiated.

Although the president was in the city as part of a nation-wide election campaign,he used the opportunity to officially launch major projects.

This was more evident in the northern regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara, being an important economic zone for Tanzania.

On that Saturday morning (October 24th) President Magufuli turned up at the Arusha railway station to unveil the train services.