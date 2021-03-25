Angola: Covid-19 - Huambo Starts Vaccination Campaign

Huambo — At least 38,000 people of Huambo province began being vaccinated this Wednesday against Covid-19, as part of the massive campaign to prevent this pandemic, which began on 2 March, in Luanda.

The first to be vaccinated, in a ceremony led by health minister, Silvia Lutucuta, were the local governor, Lotti Nolika, and the rector of the José Eduardo dos Santos University, Cristóvão Simões.

Speaking at the event, Silvia Lutukuta said that 38,000 doses of vaccines were made available to immunise the population at risk in Huambo province, particularly health professionals, the elderly, teachers, religious leaders, members of the government and defence and security bodies.

According to the health minister, the vaccine is from Astrazeneca, which is very safe.

The Cabinet minister also said that it was a very quick and free process, which as well as Huambo is being administered in the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Cabinda and Huila.

"If you are part of a certain risk group it is important that you go to the vaccination posts to protect yourself from Covid-19, a very contagious and deadly disease," she noted.

The governor of Huambo province, Lotti Nolika, praised the campaign initiative and said that the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in this region was calm, with a total of 859 registered cases, 817 of which were recovered, 28 deaths and 14 active cases.

