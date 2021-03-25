Angola: MPLA Stresses Cooperation With Russian Federation

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The president of the ruling MPLA party, João Lourenço, said Wednesday that in the framework of the diversification of the national economy, there are enormous perspectives of cooperation with the Russian Federation in several sectors.

He stressed the sectors of industry, agro-livestock, fisheries, energy, tourism, telecommunications and science and technology, as the ones that can contribute the most to this effect.

In a message sent to the Russia-Africa inter-party conference, which is being held for two days in Moscow, he said that scientific research and the training of excellent cadres should also be given special attention in cooperation between the two countries.

João Lourenço said that the world is still living the effects of the pandemic resulting from Covid-19, which had a negative impact on the economies of all countries.

"Angola adopted very early the prevention measures recommended by the World Health Organisation; however, the structure of the country's economy, where the informal sector has considerable weight, could not withstand the effects of the paralysis of the economy for a long time, which led to the implementation of measures aimed at alleviating the confinement and the progressive return to the activities of the different sectors," he stressed.

According to the leader of the ruling party in Angola, in this way, it was possible to avoid the massive spread of the disease, which would lead to the collapse of the national health system.

He considered important the development of the relations between the African countries and the Russian Federation, as well as between the political parties, which have the responsibility of defining the policies that guide the action of the respective governments, to face the enormous challenges that are faced today.

At the event, the MPLA President is represented by the party's Vice-President, Luísa Damião, in a virtual way, from Luanda.

He stressed the sectors of industry, agro-livestock, fisheries, energy, tourism, telecommunications and science and technology, as the ones that can contribute the most to this effect.

In a message sent to the Russia-Africa inter-party conference, which is being held for two days in Moscow, he said that scientific research and the training of excellent cadres should also be given special attention in cooperation between the two countries.

João Lourenço said that the world is still living the effects of the pandemic resulting from Covid-19, which had a negative impact on the economies of all countries.

"Angola adopted very early the prevention measures recommended by the World Health Organisation; however, the structure of the country's economy, where the informal sector has considerable weight, could not withstand the effects of the paralysis of the economy for a long time, which led to the implementation of measures aimed at alleviating the confinement and the progressive return to the activities of the different sectors," he stressed.

According to the leader of the ruling party in Angola, in this way, it was possible to avoid the massive spread of the disease, which would lead to the collapse of the national health system.

He considered important the development of the relations between the African countries and the Russian Federation, as well as between the political parties, which have the responsibility of defining the policies that guide the action of the respective governments, to face the enormous challenges that are faced today.

At the event, the MPLA President is represented by the party's Vice-President, Luísa Damião, in a virtual way, from Luanda.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.