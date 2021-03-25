Angola: MPLA Stresses Cooperation With Russian Federation

Luanda — The president of the ruling MPLA party, João Lourenço, said Wednesday that in the framework of the diversification of the national economy, there are enormous perspectives of cooperation with the Russian Federation in several sectors.

He stressed the sectors of industry, agro-livestock, fisheries, energy, tourism, telecommunications and science and technology, as the ones that can contribute the most to this effect.

In a message sent to the Russia-Africa inter-party conference, which is being held for two days in Moscow, he said that scientific research and the training of excellent cadres should also be given special attention in cooperation between the two countries.

João Lourenço said that the world is still living the effects of the pandemic resulting from Covid-19, which had a negative impact on the economies of all countries.

"Angola adopted very early the prevention measures recommended by the World Health Organisation; however, the structure of the country's economy, where the informal sector has considerable weight, could not withstand the effects of the paralysis of the economy for a long time, which led to the implementation of measures aimed at alleviating the confinement and the progressive return to the activities of the different sectors," he stressed.

According to the leader of the ruling party in Angola, in this way, it was possible to avoid the massive spread of the disease, which would lead to the collapse of the national health system.

He considered important the development of the relations between the African countries and the Russian Federation, as well as between the political parties, which have the responsibility of defining the policies that guide the action of the respective governments, to face the enormous challenges that are faced today.

At the event, the MPLA President is represented by the party's Vice-President, Luísa Damião, in a virtual way, from Luanda.

