Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Vaccinates Over 80,000 People

Luanda — The health authorities announced Wednesday that 87,022 people had been immunized so far.

According to the Ministry of Health (MINSA), of this number, 11,016 were vaccinated this Wednesday, 24, at the high performance posts against Covid-19.

Of these, 6,169 are in Luanda, 1,870 in Cabinda, 1,544 in Benguela, 1,033 in Huambo and 400 in Huila.

The vaccination, which began on 2 February, is initially being given to health professionals, teachers at all levels of education, senior citizens over 65 years old with comorbidities, employees of the Defence and Security bodies, people with sickle-cell disease and chronic renal shortage over 18 years old.

In Luanda, vaccination is taking place at the Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem Police Science Institute, in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Paz Flor Tourist Centre, Mutu-ya-Kevela Primary School and in the Cidade Alta Garden.

