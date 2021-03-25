Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Vaccinates Over 80,000 People

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced Wednesday that 87,022 people had been immunized so far.

According to the Ministry of Health (MINSA), of this number, 11,016 were vaccinated this Wednesday, 24, at the high performance posts against Covid-19.

Of these, 6,169 are in Luanda, 1,870 in Cabinda, 1,544 in Benguela, 1,033 in Huambo and 400 in Huila.

The vaccination, which began on 2 February, is initially being given to health professionals, teachers at all levels of education, senior citizens over 65 years old with comorbidities, employees of the Defence and Security bodies, people with sickle-cell disease and chronic renal shortage over 18 years old.

In Luanda, vaccination is taking place at the Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem Police Science Institute, in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Paz Flor Tourist Centre, Mutu-ya-Kevela Primary School and in the Cidade Alta Garden.

According to the Ministry of Health (MINSA), of this number, 11,016 were vaccinated this Wednesday, 24, at the high performance posts against Covid-19.

Of these, 6,169 are in Luanda, 1,870 in Cabinda, 1,544 in Benguela, 1,033 in Huambo and 400 in Huila.

The vaccination, which began on 2 February, is initially being given to health professionals, teachers at all levels of education, senior citizens over 65 years old with comorbidities, employees of the Defence and Security bodies, people with sickle-cell disease and chronic renal shortage over 18 years old.

In Luanda, vaccination is taking place at the Osvaldo Serra Van-Dúnem Police Science Institute, in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Paz Flor Tourist Centre, Mutu-ya-Kevela Primary School and in the Cidade Alta Garden.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.