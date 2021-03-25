Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 73 Recoveries, 62 New Cases

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 73 patients recovered, 62 new cases and one death is the last 24 hours balance released Wednesday by health authorities.

According to the health bulletin, of those recovered, 66 are residents of the province of Luanda, six in Lunda Norte and one in Moxico, and their ages range from 5 to 69 years old.

Of the new cases, 57 were registered in Luanda, 3 in Benguela, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Malanje.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 3 months to 78 years, 37 are men and 25 women.

The death involves a 63-year-old Angolan citizen residing in Luanda.

The general picture of the country shows 21,836 positive cases, with 532 deaths, 20,172 recovered and 1,132 active. Of the active cases, six are in critical state, seven are serious, 41 moderate, 28 light and 1,050 asymptomatic.

There are 87 people in hospitalisation centres, 78 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,489 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

