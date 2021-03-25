Angola: Covid-19 - Benguela Vaccinates Over 4,000 People

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Benguela province has vaccinated, since last Saturday, a little over 4,000 people against Covid-19, the local Health director, António Cabinda said today.

Antonio Cabinda said that, amongst the target group, the most important were patients of the Benguela and Lobito haemodialysis centres, who were vaccinated on Tuesday, whilst today (Wednesday) they were working in some homes for the elderly.

The health official announced that later, with the support of the respective municipal administrations, the vaccination will benefit some inland communities.

Despite the long weekend, he said, the daily average was around 1,000 people, although the available capacity could attend up to 3,000 per day.

In her turn, doctor Isabel Catraio, coordinator of the vaccination process in Benguela municipality, admitted there was "a certain slowness in the process," which led local authorities to redouble their methods of action in the communities, starting this Wednesday.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

