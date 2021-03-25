Angola: Covid-19 - WHO Calls for Strengthened Prevention Measures

Luanda — The representative of the World Health Organisation in Angola, Djamila Cabral, Tuesday reaffirmed the need to maintain measures to prevent and fight against Covid-19 to avoid a second wave of the disease in the country.

The public health technician, who was speaking to Angolan Public Television (TPA), said it was essential that health authorities and Angolans in general reinforce the transmission of messages about the importance of using face masks and alcohol gel, among other prevention measures, so as not to "throw away" the gains made since March 2020.

Djamila Cabral praised the Angolan authorities for, in her opinion, having given a quick and adequate response, a decisive factor in controlling the disease in the country.

The specialist considers that continuous preparation is fundamental so that the country does not run the risk of being surprised, once again, by a second wave.

In relation to the vaccines, Djamila Cabral states that they have a six-month immunity, having as main objective the reduction of the number of Covid-19 cases.

In addition to reaffirming the safety of the vaccine AstraYeneka administered in Angola, she considers it a gain.

The specialist also noted that Angola was one of the first African countries to receive the vaccine, stating that it was by its own merit, taking into account the technical conditions for vaccine conservation (chambers) and the number of prepared professionals.

