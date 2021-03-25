Angola: President Accredits New Ambassadors

24 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Four new ambassadors delivered Wednesday in Luanda their credentials to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In separate ceremonies held at the Presidential Palace, the Angolan Head of State received the credential letters from one resident and three non-resident ambassadors.

The ambassador Hamdi El Jalil Aali (Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic) is a resident.

With non-resident status are the ambassadors Osamah Mohialdeen Krenshi (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Pascal Ruhomuyumworo (Republic of Burundi), Wisnu Edi Pratignyo (Indonesia).

Priorities in diplomatic relations

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the Saharawi diplomat, Hamdi Aali, thanked Angola for the support it has given his country and expressed his intention to work towards strengthening cooperation between the two states.

Hamdi Aali has held various posts in the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, as an army officer.

For the Burundian ambassador, Pascal Ruhomuyumworo, who has represented his country in Norway, the focus is on working quickly to comply fully with the agreements on diplomatic consultations and general cooperation initialled between the two governments.

In relation to the priority areas of cooperation with Angola, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, said that his country would maintain investments in the sectors of industry and agriculture in Angola.

According to Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, who has already worked in the Russian Federation, China and Thailand, this investment is aimed at diversifying the Angolan economy.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

