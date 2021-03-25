Angola: Parliament Approves New Building Property Legislation

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) on Wednesday unanimously approved the Law on the Legal System for building property registration, which aims to "reduce conflicts of ownership" of rural or urban buildings in the country.

The law, an initiative of the Head of the Executive Branch, was approved definitively with 180 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions, during the 7th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 4th Legislative Session of the 4th Legislature.

In the preamble of this law, the Government highlights its concern over the "current legal uncertainty" in relation to the correct identification of buildings, including their location, with direct and immediate repercussions on the number of conflicts regarding ownership.

The Diploma aims to establish the basic methodology and rules for the execution, renewal and conservation of the registration.

