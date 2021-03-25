Namibia: AfDB Approves N$1.5 Billion Loan for Namibia

25 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The finance ministry yesterday confirmed that a N$1.5 billion loan for Namibia has been approved by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance the Namibia Governance and Economic Recovery Support Programme (GERSP).

Government requested financial support from the AfDB in June last year through a Covid-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF) to address the impact of the pandemic and to help maintain state welfare programmes. Government is also awaiting word next month from the International Monetary Fund on a N$4.5 billion loan application.

A statement from the finance ministry's Executive Director, Ericah Shafudah, noted the request was unanimously approved by AfDB's board of directors on 17 March 2021 to the tune of US$100.27 million (N$1.5 billion).

"The approval follows the completion of the Economic Governance and Competitiveness Support Programme (2017-2020), which has achieved significant results in the areas of fiscal consolidation, public financial management and improvement in the business environment. However, the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to reverse some of those gains," read the statement.

It further noted that as Namibia prepares for a post-pandemic era, government is pursuing reforms in a wide range of areas.

"The proposed GERSP operation is designed to support the government's response and help to achieve inclusive post-pandemic economic recovery through improved governance and real sector reforms."

The three main areas of focus are fiscal sustainability, private sector-led agriculture and industrial sector transformation, and economic and social inclusion.

The loan is expected to assist in the creation of fiscal space to finance critical development spending, implement reforms that will help maintain macroeconomic stability as well as transform key sectors such as agriculture and industry, and improve economic and social inclusion.

The AfDB loan is payable over a period of 15 years and according to finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi, the approval of the loan comes at an opportune time as Namibia starts the process of rebuilding the economy and implementing the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2 (HPP2) with the view of achieving sustainable and inclusive transformation.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.