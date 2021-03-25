Nigeria: Islamic Teacher, 33 Others Arrested for Alleged Looting of Burnt Katsina Market

The Katsina State Police Command yesterday paraded a 43-year-old Islamic teacher, Muhammadu Abba, and 33 others for allegedly looting goods and other valuables worth thousands of naira at the Katsina Central Market which was ravaged by fire.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspects at the Command's headquarters, said the suspects were apprehended at different locations within the Katsina metropolis following intelligence.

THISDAY reported that the Katsina Central Market went up in flames last Monday at about 8a.m., leading to the destruction of hundreds of shops and stalls as well as goods and other values worth billions of naira.

Isah said the suspects were arrested with looted items in their possession, adding that the command would ensure that all those who looted public and private property in the market are apprehended and the stolen items recovered.

According to him, "One Malam Muhammadu Abba, 43, is among those who looted items worth thousands of naira at the burnt Katsina Central Market. Abba is a Mallam with many Almajirai in his custody."

It was his wife who reported the matter to police that led to his arrest."

Isah, a Superintended of Police (SP), said stolen items are still with some residents of the ancient city, and urged those in possession of such items to willingly surrender them to the police or face the might of the police officers.

He, however, called on members of the public to assist the police and other security agencies by volunteering prompt and useful information that would lead to the recovery of looted property.