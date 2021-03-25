Nigeria: Anambra International Airport Gets High Rating From NCAA

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captian Musa Nuhu has described the Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport, Umueri as one of the best airports in Nigeria.

The civil aviation boss, who inspected the facilities at the fast rising airport, said he was amazed at the elaborate, carefully planned and masterfully executed facilities at the new airport.

Speaking after the tour, Nuhu said that the impressive array of facilities at Anambra airport had left him amazed and speechless.

"I am amazed, almost speechless at the level of work, and the level of compliance with our regulatory requirements and also with international standards and recommended practices," he declared, pointing out that his tour of the airport had given him a clear view of what the Obiano's administration had achieved with the project.

"We have gone round the airport. We have a runway of 3.7kilometers with a runway safety area on both ends of the airport of about 1000 meters. "There's no airport in Nigeria that has a racer area of 1000 meters at both ends of the runway."

"With two taxiways. We have gone to the tower, the control tower is amazing certainly if not one of the best control towers in Nigeria today," Nuhu observed.

Speaking further, Nuhu said, "we have seen the fire service station. Amazing. It's going to be a CAT 955 firefighting station which will allow big planes and international flights to be landing and taking off here once flight resumes."

According to him, the water treatment plant is amazing.

"It takes care of the need of not only the airport but also of the firefighting service. We have seen the emergency evacuation center, trauma center in case, God forbid, anything happens. There's arrangement to deal with any eventuality. I have seen the operational fence, I have seen the perimeter fence, significantly done or almost completed. And in the vehicle earlier today, I had said that 'Anambra means business.' And I mean it when I say Anambra means business."

Nuhu further emphasised that everything about the airport was perfect, pointing out that the consultants to the government of Anambra State on the project had done a great job.

"It is obvious when this airport is completed, it is going to be a significant enabler of the economy and growth of this area, the state and the surrounding states here. So, at this point I congratulate the governor for this legacy project," he concluded.