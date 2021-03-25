Zimbabwe: Seven Diaspora Artists to Grace NAMA

25 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation have announced another set of artists set to make an appearance and perform at the forthcoming National Arts Merit Awards #NAMAlegends on 27 March 2021.

A first and rare occurrence, the collaboration has been called the 'Big Diaspora Collaboration' as it will see seven Zimbabwean artists in different parts of the world coming together on one track.

The artists include Bekezela (SA), Brian Nhira(USA), Cindy Munyavi (USA), Sani Makhalima (Australia), Tina Masawi (Spain), Vimbai Zimuto (Netherlands) and Vusa Mkhaya (Austria)

Speaking on behalf of the event organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, Tinashe Kitchen said, "Our aim with this performance is to celebrate our artists who are waving the Zimbabwean flag high all over the world. Just like the legends we honour this year, they continue to inspire and make us proud to be Zimbabwean through their art and majesty,"

NAMA executive director and producer, Napoleon Nyanhi, also added saying, "One of the NAMA mandates is to expose Zimbabwean talent to the world and this Big Diaspora Collaboration serves to herald Zimbabwe's dominance beyond our borders. We have exported a lot of brilliant talent as a nation and at NAMA we will celebrate with some of our best musical exports."

The seven join DJ Tamuka, Busi Ncube, Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Poptain, Sylent Nqo, Mzoe 7, Anita Jackson, Jose Sax, Tariro neGitare, Exq among others who will grace the occasion.

Brian NhiraCindy MunyaviJacaranda Culture and Media CorporationNational Arts Council of ZimbabweSani Makhalima

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.