Zimbabwe: Seven Diaspora Artists to Grace NAMA

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation have announced another set of artists set to make an appearance and perform at the forthcoming National Arts Merit Awards #NAMAlegends on 27 March 2021.

A first and rare occurrence, the collaboration has been called the 'Big Diaspora Collaboration' as it will see seven Zimbabwean artists in different parts of the world coming together on one track.

The artists include Bekezela (SA), Brian Nhira(USA), Cindy Munyavi (USA), Sani Makhalima (Australia), Tina Masawi (Spain), Vimbai Zimuto (Netherlands) and Vusa Mkhaya (Austria)

Speaking on behalf of the event organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, Tinashe Kitchen said, "Our aim with this performance is to celebrate our artists who are waving the Zimbabwean flag high all over the world. Just like the legends we honour this year, they continue to inspire and make us proud to be Zimbabwean through their art and majesty,"

NAMA executive director and producer, Napoleon Nyanhi, also added saying, "One of the NAMA mandates is to expose Zimbabwean talent to the world and this Big Diaspora Collaboration serves to herald Zimbabwe's dominance beyond our borders. We have exported a lot of brilliant talent as a nation and at NAMA we will celebrate with some of our best musical exports."

The seven join DJ Tamuka, Busi Ncube, Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Poptain, Sylent Nqo, Mzoe 7, Anita Jackson, Jose Sax, Tariro neGitare, Exq among others who will grace the occasion.

