Nigerian Professor Jailed for Election Fraud

Premium Times
INEC office signpost
25 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The professor of soil science was a returning officer in the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district.

A High Court in Akwa Ibom State on Thursday found a Nigerian professor, Peter Ogban, guilty of fraudulent manipulation of election results, and of publishing and announcing false results.

He has therefore been sentenced to three years in jail for the offences. He is also to pay a N100,000 fine.

Mr Ogban, a professor of soil science, University of Calabar, and a returning officer in the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, was charged for manipulating the election results of two local government areas - Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo.

In a previous court session, Mr Ogban had told the court how results of the election were falsified to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) an unfair advantage over its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, was the APC candidate in the election. He was seeking a return to the Senate, after he defected from the PDP.

The PDP candidate, Chris Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor in Akwa Ibom State, defeated Mr Akpabio in the election which was gripped by pockets of violence.

Mr Ogban was prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the landmark case.

The university lecturer was in the dock, pleading for mercy from the judge, Augustine Odokwo, as of the time of filing this report.

More details to come..

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.