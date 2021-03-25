Malawi: Kaliati Launches Malawi Govt Response to Lean Season

Government has launched response to lean season aimed at cushioning vulnerable from food shortage during the lean period.

Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati officially launched the response to lean season at Mankhokwe Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje.

The initiative is part of the social cash transfer programme which seeks to cushion the effects of hunger in rural areas during the lean period.

Under the programme, each registered household will be receiving K23,100 per month for four months.

After launching the programme, the minister said the current Administration is committed to bailing out the challenges Malawians are going through.

According to Kaliati, the initiative is one of the adopted approaches to reducing the poverty levels in the country.

A total of 12, 103 households from Nsanje are expected to benefit.

The Government is implementing the programme with support from World Food Program and KFW from Germany.