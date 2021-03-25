Malawi: Presidential Taskforce On Covid-19 Gives Out Free Face Masks for Voters

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials say voters in the March 30 by-election will be provided with free face m asks.

According to MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika, the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 will provide the face masks.

He said the taskforce has received 320, 000 face masks from the Department for Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

"Despite this arrangement, the Commission is still encouraging electoral stakeholders who have their own masks to wear them when going for voting," said Alfandika in a statement on Wednesday.

However, Alfandika was quick to warn candidates and political parties' representatives against wearing PPEs that are branded with party colours, symbols and insignia.

"Such materials will not be allowed at a polling station," he said.

There are 290,495 registered voters and according to Alfandika, MEC will employ about 2,500 temporary staff for the polling exercise in all the nine constituencies and two wards.

