Rwanda: Byiringiro Goal Boosts Amavubi 2022 Afcon Prospects

The national football team has a chance of playing in the Africa nations cup for the second time after defeating Mozambique 1-0 in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday at Kigali stadium.

APR forward Lague Byiringiro scored the lone goal in the 68th minute after good inter-play with Captain Haruna Niyonzima and Meddie Kagere. The win moved Rwanda into second place of Group F.

Amavubi started the match well attacking the visitors but striker Ange Mutsinzi, Haruna Niyonzima and Meddie Kagere failed to put away their chances.

The first half ended with both teams failing to find the back of the net.

At the start of the second half, Coach Vincent Mashami made changes to the team with Lague Byiringiro replacing Thierry Manzi, Olivier Sefu Niyonzima coming in for Steve Rubanguka and Bertrand Iradukunda for Ernest Sugira.

The changes saw the hosts dominating the match and Byiringiro almost scored in the 57th minute. The striker, who is set to go to Switzerland for trials got his break when he put Amavubi ahead in the 68th minute.

In the final minutes, Mozambique attacked Rwanda looking for an equalizer, but goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure made good saves that kept Amavubi in the lead until the end of the match.

Rwanda now needs Cameroon to defeat Cape Verde on Friday to increase their chances of playing AFCON for the second time.

Amavubi are second in Group F with 5 points, while Mozambique and Cape Verde are third and fourth with four points respectively. Cameroon leads the Group with 10 points.

Rwanda will face Cameroon in the last game while Cape Verde will play against Mozambique.

Wednesday

Rwanda 1-0 Mozambique