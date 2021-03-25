Egypt: Irrigation Minister Expounds Egypt's Water Future At Egyptian-Canadian Business Council

25 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Atti chaired a forum organized by the Egyptian-Canadian Business Council under rubric "Egypt's water future... opportunities and challenges."

During the forum, Abdel Atti explained the recent developments in the file of Nile water issues, stumbling negotiations with Ethiopia on the Renaissance Dam and Egypt's desire to continue negotiations.

The minister stressed Egypt's keenness on protecting its water rights and reaching a fair and binding deal serving the interests of all countries and materializing peoples' development aspirations but he reiterated the negative effects of the Ethiopian dam on downstream states in light of unilateral decisions taken by Addis Ababa concerning the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam.

He highlighted Egypt's eagerness to support development efforts in the Nile Basin countries, which was clearly manifested in its participation in establishing several rainwater harvest dams and drinking water plants in several remote places in Africa.

The minister stressed that the current water challenges require great efforts at the societal and government levels through promoting awareness of the importance of rationalizing water consumption and carrying out national projects to meet growing demands on water.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.