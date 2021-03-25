Egypt: Irrigation Minister Expounds Egypt's Water Future At Egyptian-Canadian Business Council

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Atti chaired a forum organized by the Egyptian-Canadian Business Council under rubric "Egypt's water future... opportunities and challenges."

During the forum, Abdel Atti explained the recent developments in the file of Nile water issues, stumbling negotiations with Ethiopia on the Renaissance Dam and Egypt's desire to continue negotiations.

The minister stressed Egypt's keenness on protecting its water rights and reaching a fair and binding deal serving the interests of all countries and materializing peoples' development aspirations but he reiterated the negative effects of the Ethiopian dam on downstream states in light of unilateral decisions taken by Addis Ababa concerning the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam.

He highlighted Egypt's eagerness to support development efforts in the Nile Basin countries, which was clearly manifested in its participation in establishing several rainwater harvest dams and drinking water plants in several remote places in Africa.

The minister stressed that the current water challenges require great efforts at the societal and government levels through promoting awareness of the importance of rationalizing water consumption and carrying out national projects to meet growing demands on water.