Ethiopia: FM - Ethiopia Dam File Fateful Issue That Affects Lives of Millions of Egyptians

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Wednesday 24/3/2021 that the file of the Ethiopian dam is a fateful issue that affects the lives of millions of Egyptians, saying Egypt has always been clear towards this issue and has never sought to achieve its own interest only but rather to achieve the interest of the three Nile Basin countries concerned.

Egypt has always placed itself in the position of its partners and dealt with this file with the flexibility needed to secure a binding deal, he added.

Shoukry, during a phone call with MBC Misr satellite program, said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is keen to raise this issue with all presidents to clarify the Egyptian stance and Egypt's real desire to reach a fair agreement.

He expressed hope that the Ethiopian side would have sufficient political will to sign the agreement, saying this is not impossible as the three countries; namely Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, have been engaged in lengthy negotiations and each one of them knows exactly its own interests.

He said all state institutions spare no effort in handling this file and are well aware of how to deal with all possible scenarios, indicating that there is still an opportunity to reach an agreement and find a way out from the crisis to avoid unnecessary tensions and complications in the tripartite relations grouping Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Egypt pins great hopes on the wisdom of President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi to sponsor the dam negotiations within the coming period, he said, stressing that the whole issue revolves around reaching necessary rules that regulate filling and operating the dam and measures to be taken at exceptional circumstances especially during drought.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Construction Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia wants to both secure its water needs and generate electricity but this, Shoukry said, should not come at the expense of the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples.

He said the world powers are now aware that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) file has reached a very important stage, adding that resorting once again to the Security Council over this file is one of the scenarios on the table.

He said he talked with United Nations and European Union officials and they welcomed taking part in the negotiations.

"We have many scenarios on the table and they all are being well assessed to choose the one that will most benefit us, including going back to the Security Council," he said.

Shoukry said the continued statements by the Ethiopian side that it will fill the dam whether an agreement was reached or not are considered the second violation of the agreement of principles that was agreed upon before.

And if the first breach passed unaddressed then surely this time the huge impact that will fall on Sudan in particular as a result of any filling may take the file beyond the negotiation stage, he pointed out.