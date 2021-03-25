Egypt Reports 641 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said Wednesday 24/3/2021 that 641 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 197,350.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 40 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,720.

As many as 520 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 151,444 so far, the spokesperson said.