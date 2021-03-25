Tanzania: Mourners Get Whole Day Paying Respects to Magufuli in Chato

25 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital Reporter

Mourners spanning multiple generations gathered Thursday for one last time to honour President John Magufuli, a revolutionary leader who garnered a devoted following of admirers within and outside the country for his firmness, patriotism and devotion to his voters.

Members of the public and Chato residents gathered to honour the iconic leader, viewing his casket as it sat at the centre of the famous Magufuli ground in his hometown Chato, Tanzania's northwestern region, Geita.

Many of the mourners were women, youth and senior citizen. Magufuli died last Wednesday from a heart-related illness in the local hospital in Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced 21 days of mourning. Mourners in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar and Mwanza have already paid their last respect to the fallen leader.

Magufuli become a role model among thousands new generation leaders, championing social-economic independence, promoting equality throughout his life and giving voice to the majority poor and middle class.

"Thank you President Magufuli for everything," Zanzibar's Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla said Thursday before mourners stated paying their last respect.

He said President Magufuli had done the unthinkable and one can be surprised who did he accomplish such achievements in a short period of time. "We will always remember you for such goodness and that is our offering to you," he said at a service also attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Abdulla explained that for the nation to cherish President Magufuli is by continuing to work hard, fighting corruption, embezzlement and make patriotism a fist priority. He thanked the public for sustaining peace and stability, especially during the tragedy.

"The nation has suffered a great loss. I urge fellow Tanzanians to stand firm and ensure that we work together to build Tanzania," he said emphasizing that all mourners have the entire day to ensure they big farewell to their loved president.

He said regardless of the time all the mourners will be allowed to pay last respect. Even if its 11:00 p.m., he said everyone must pay last respect.

