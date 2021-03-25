Namibia: Omusati Shelters More Angolans

The situation of Angolan migrants in the region is unsustainable as the region can only provide enough food to sustain itself, the Omusati governor has said.

Erginus Endjala told New Era yesterday there is not enough food for all in the region.

The migrants claim that there is no food in Angola and pin their hopes on being recruited for odd jobs such as looking after livestock in Namibia in order to sustain their families back home.

Endjala said the number recorded so far in his region stands at 740.

More Angolans are arriving daily at Okalongo in the region in search of food and jobs.

Other groups of Angolan nationals are at Etunda, Oshifo and Oshikango.

Endjala said migrants are moving inland and are being absorbed into the villages.

A significant number of Angolans have been observed in Oshikango in search of jobs.

Some have been taken in at government's Etunda irrigation project and are given food in exchange for their labour.

Angolan Ambassador to Namibia Jovelina Costa during a visit to Etunda recently promised to provide the migrants with shelter, food and transportation back to Angola.

"But since the delegation left nothing has been done up to now," said Endjala.

He said talks between Angola and the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation are also underway to negotiate their repatriation.

The governor said humanitarian organisations have also met to discuss how best to address the situation.

The migrants were provided with food by the Office of the Prime Minister over the weekend.

"When they arrived, they looked very exhausted and tired but they now look better," Endjala said.

Help also said some food donations streamed in from good Samaritans in the region.