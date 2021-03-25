Namibia: Teacher Probed Over Sodomy Claims

Omuthiya — A teacher at one of the Oshikoto schools has abruptly resigned from his teaching post after education authorities opened an investigation into alleged sexual assaults on boys.

The teacher, who was based at Uukule Senior Secondary School, reportedly tendered his resignation a few weeks ago after sodomy allegations implicating him surfaced.

The allegations came to the fore when one of the victims - a learner at the same school - confided in his parents on what transpired, New Era understands. The parents reportedly took up the issue with the school, whereby the alleged perpetrator admitted to his actions during a staff meeting and immediately resigned, New Era has been informed.

The Onyaanya circuit inspector, Benita Kayoko, under which Uukule falls, said the parents were not keen on opening a police case against the alleged perpetrator, citing societal beliefs.

"The parents reported but didn't want to pursue the matter further. However, action is being taken very serious by the school, as we are guided by laws; hence, we had to launch an investigation and compile a report," she said.

"So, when the teacher heard the matter was being investigated, he decided to resign before action was taken against him."

Asked what measures are taken against such perpetrators, the inspector said once an investigation is conducted, the report would be forwarded to the human resources department to decide on what possible action would be taken in line with the Public Service Commission policy.

Approached for comment, the school's principal Emily Hangula also confirmed the issue, but declined to comment further, saying the matter was too "sensitive".

"I will not make any remarks at this point in time because this is a sensitive matter. For now, we have also heard about the allegations and they remain as rumours that need to be verified," she briefly said.

Meanwhile, the Oshikoto education director Aletta Eises said she will need to acquaint herself with the report on the matter that was recently submitted to her office.

"I am informed that the act was not necessarily that of sodomising learners but sexual harassment. Also, I can't say whether the teacher resigned. Perhaps the resignation is still on the way if it is indeed true that he resigned. I will provide more information once I am well versed with the details," she added.

Efforts to get comments from the suspected teacher proved futile, as his mobile phone went unanswered.