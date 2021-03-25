Namibia: Namwandi to Join Oshakati As CEO

25 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — The Oshakati Town Council has appointed Timoteus Namwandi as its CEO for the next five years, New Era understands.

The town council and its management committee have, however, elected not to speak on the appointment, saying an official briefing would be made in due course.

But New Era is reliably informed that Namwandi was given the nod.

Approached for comment, Namwandi said he was not aware of the appointment and referred all queries to Oshakati Town Council.

The position became vacant following the resignation of its former CEO Werner Iita who at the insistence of the Electoral Act resigned to contest for a parliamentary position during the 2019 elections.

The acting CEO Kornelius Kapolo confirmed that a new CEO has been appointed and is expected to commence duty on 1 May 2021.

Kapolo's temporary arrangement as CEO ends on the last day of April.

Kapolo refused to mention the name of the successful applicant.

"The mayor would be in a better position to comment on the issue," said Kapolo.

The mayor was not reachable at the time of going to print.

Interviews for the position of the CEO were done last year in August and its former CEO Iita also contested for the position.

