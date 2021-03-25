Namibia: Land Acquires More Acres for Resettlement

Government has surpassed a target during the 2019/2020 financial year, which compelled it to purchase at least 39.7 million hectares of farmland for resettlement purposes.

The land reform overachieved this by purchasing twice as much resettlement farming land. This information is contained in the government accountability report for the financial year 2020/21 tabled by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi in parliament last week.

According to the report, the land reform ministry bought just over 81 million hectares of farmland during the 2019/20 financial year, more than double the intended 39.7 million hectares.

The acquired land, according to the report, was allocated to 13 beneficiaries with the main focus to improve their farming methods and individual income.

"Their economic situation has drastically changed since they now have access to land and sufficient and easily accessible water resources," it reads.

"The resettlement process plays an important role to the beneficiaries in becoming self-supporting and economically self-reliant," the report added. Furthermore, it said the ministry managed to develop its Annual Sector Execution Plans for Sub-sector Lands (ASEP) produced and submitted to the National Planning Commission (NPC).

In addition, the ministry formulated its development budget for capital projects in line with the guidelines provided by the NPC.

Similarly, the report added the ministry also developed its annual plan for the financial year 2019/20 based on its strategic plan for 2017-2022 and aligned to the Vision 2030, NDP5, Harambee Prosperity Plan and the 2014 Swapo election manifesto.

The plan was implemented in the four quarters of the last financial year, while an achievement of 80% performance was recorded.

"There were quite a few notable challenges such as financial constraints and human resource capacity among others, but despite the challenges, the ministry recorded a considerable achievement of 89% budget execution for the financial year 2019/20 period."