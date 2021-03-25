Namibia: Land Acquires More Acres for Resettlement

25 March 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Government has surpassed a target during the 2019/2020 financial year, which compelled it to purchase at least 39.7 million hectares of farmland for resettlement purposes.

The land reform overachieved this by purchasing twice as much resettlement farming land. This information is contained in the government accountability report for the financial year 2020/21 tabled by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi in parliament last week.

According to the report, the land reform ministry bought just over 81 million hectares of farmland during the 2019/20 financial year, more than double the intended 39.7 million hectares.

The acquired land, according to the report, was allocated to 13 beneficiaries with the main focus to improve their farming methods and individual income.

"Their economic situation has drastically changed since they now have access to land and sufficient and easily accessible water resources," it reads.

"The resettlement process plays an important role to the beneficiaries in becoming self-supporting and economically self-reliant," the report added. Furthermore, it said the ministry managed to develop its Annual Sector Execution Plans for Sub-sector Lands (ASEP) produced and submitted to the National Planning Commission (NPC).

In addition, the ministry formulated its development budget for capital projects in line with the guidelines provided by the NPC.

Similarly, the report added the ministry also developed its annual plan for the financial year 2019/20 based on its strategic plan for 2017-2022 and aligned to the Vision 2030, NDP5, Harambee Prosperity Plan and the 2014 Swapo election manifesto.

The plan was implemented in the four quarters of the last financial year, while an achievement of 80% performance was recorded.

"There were quite a few notable challenges such as financial constraints and human resource capacity among others, but despite the challenges, the ministry recorded a considerable achievement of 89% budget execution for the financial year 2019/20 period."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.