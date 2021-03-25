Zimbabwe: Southern Region Records Highest TB Deaths in 2020 - Chiwenga

WHO
...
25 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

BULAWAYO, Matabeleland North, South, Midlands provinces recorded the highest numbers of tuberculosis (TB) deaths in in 2020 in the country, Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has said.

The provinces had between 11% and 18% deaths rates among TB patients.

Giving his Key-note address during the 2021 Virtual World TB Day commemorations Wednesday, Chiwenga, who is also the Vice President, said the collaboration between HIV and TB in health service provision continued to be of paramount importance.

However, he cautioned there was need to guard against the likelihood of missing the TB infection in some patients who would be showing Covid-19 symptoms.

"The emergence of Covid-19 in 2020 has had a negative impact on Zimbabwe's TB response as evidenced by the sharp decline in TB notifications for both drug sensitive and resistant TB," Chiwenga told an online audience.

"This negative impact of Covid-19 is mainly related to stigma and reduced accessibility to health services leading to delays in TB diagnosis and treatment initiation.

"The clock is ticking, our efforts and focus on Covid-19 would not make us forget that TB remains one of our major public health threats. The realisation calls for expansion and acceleration of integrated approaches given the similarity of some symptoms and signs of the two conditions."

The Health Minister added; "Now more than ever, we should redouble our support to raise awareness on TB, enhance the community and health system capacities.

"The initiative will reduce morbidity and mortality from this disease for our population."

Chiwenga went on to say that a TB free Zimbabwe was possible.

"The goal for the TB National Strategic plan is to ensure universal access to high-quality, patient centred TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment services for all Zimbabweans with all forms of TB, regales of geographic locations, gender, age, religion tribe or other affiliations."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.