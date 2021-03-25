Zimbabwe: 7 Prince Edward Boarding Students Test Covid-19 Positive

25 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

SEVEN Prince Edward High School pupils have tested positive to Covid-19 after the boarding learners took polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

In a memo sent to parents Wednesday, Prince Edward school head Agrippa Sora said the school was waiting for more results for the remaining 265 boarding students.

All the seven pupils who tested positive are in Advanced Level.

"Prince Edward School boarders were sent for Covid-19 testing at Parirenyatwa taking advantage of the free PCR testing being availed by The Higher Life Foundation," Sora stated.

"This was done as a precautionary measure. Unfortunately, the first batch of the results has indicated that seven Upper Six boarders tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the results are still to come in but all 265 boarders were tested with the last test done on Wednesday 24 March.

"The affected have been quarantined while awaiting instruction from the Ministry of Secondary Education. All the relevant authorities have been informed."

Sora said the pupils would return to class after the mandatory eight-day quarantine.

Government reopened schools for examination classes Monday last week and the rest of the learners this week, but teachers' unions raised have raised concerns over the preparedness of schools to ensure safety of students and teachers against Covid-19.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.